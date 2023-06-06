Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 9 citing 'operational reasons'

The airline announced in its press release that a full refund will be issued to passengers' original mode of payment shortly. Founded as GoAir, the airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

Budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 9, 2023, due to "operational reasons." The carrier had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 7, pushing it now by two more days.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First then said.

The cash-strapped domestic airline company is currently going through the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) and has submitted its six-month revival plan to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

A PTI report recently said that the NCLT had directed the IRP of Go First to file a reply within one week over the petitions filed by three lessors seeking possession of their aircraft and engines from the Wadia group firm.

As per media reports, Go First plans to resume operations with its fleet of 26 operational aircraft and 400 pilots.