Go First further extends all flight cancellations until June 9 citing 'operational reasons'

By Daanish Anand  Jun 6, 2023 4:52:33 PM IST (Updated)

The airline announced in its press release that a full refund will be issued to passengers' original mode of payment shortly. Founded as GoAir, the airline has already stopped issuing tickets and temporarily ceased operations on May 3.

Budget airline Go First on Tuesday extended its flight cancellation until June 9, 2023, due to "operational reasons." The carrier had earlier announced the suspension of flight operations until June 7, pushing it now by two more days.

"As you are aware, the company has filed an application for immediate resolution and revival of operations. We will be able to resume bookings shortly," Go First then said.
