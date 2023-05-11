English
'Keep faith, we will emerge stronger,' says insolvency resolution professional to Go First employees
By Madeeha Mujawar  May 11, 2023 9:35:30 PM IST (Updated)

Insolvency Resolution Professional Lal told employees that Go First promoters voluntarily moving the NCLT, and initiating insolvency shows their intent to stay and run the airline.

Insolvency Resolution Professional Abhilash Lal today addressed Go First employees as he takes on the task of reviving the beleaguered airline.

According to sources, Abhilash Lal who represents advisory firm Alvarez & Marsal urged employees to keep faith and cooperate in the 180-day resolution process.
The IRP told employees there's a lot that needs to be achieved in the tight deadline including raising funds to restart operations.
