Go First employees in limbo amid salary concerns, rumours and DGCA notice

“We don’t know when our salaries will be credited, there is no proper communication on what will happen and scouting for a new job right now looks like the only available option,” said a senior cabin crew at Go First.

Employees of Go First airline, which filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week, are in the sea of uncertainty amidst financial crisis.

A severe fund crunch forced the Wadia Group-owned air carrier to take the decision to move the NCLT. The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

Additionally on Monday, May 8, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show cause notice to Go First . A source told PTI that a decision regarding the continuation of the airline's Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be made based on the airline's response within 15 days of receiving the show cause notice.

Another cabin crew told CNBC-TV18 that the company has already been delaying payments, reimbursements and bonuses.

“We received our March salary in the mid of April, don’t know when we will get our April salary and will extra flight hours be credited,” she added.

Further, The Economic Times reported that Kaushik Khona, CEO of the airline, in a town hall meeting with pilots on Friday, May 6, said pilots will be paid by 15th of the month, including for the days when the airline is grounded and that they will not be released without serving the six months notice period.

Uncertainty

A pilot at the airline told CNBC-TV18 that now with the news of the DGCA issuing a show cause notice they don’t know whether the airline will operate or not.

“We have been asked to serve a six month notice period but if the flight is not in operation what work will we do,” he added.

Additionally, the employees have also said there are a lot of concerns regarding finding a new job as earlier there were rumours within the company suggesting the crew start "hunting for jobs," but now with the new updates there is no clarity on what to do.

Employees also mentioned that finding a new job with a similar salary package when the news is going around in the market that the Go First is in a crisis is going to be a tough task.

Employees scouting for jobs

Meanwhile, Go First employees have already started looking for jobs in other airlines. Media reports have indicated that the employees have been sending applications to Air India, Akasa Air and IndiGo.

TOI reported that Air India received over 700 applications in the last few days in response to the advertisement which is under process. The aviation sector is on a strong hiring spree. Air India placed an order for 470 passenger planes worth $80-100 billion from Airbus and Boeing in March. Following the deal Air India announced that it plans to hire over 4,200 cabin crew trainees and 900 pilots in 2023 as the airline adds new aircraft and rapidly expands its domestic and international operations.

But Air India is not alone. Other Indian airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, and Go Air together have around 1,100 planes on order — which means the aviation market and allied sectors will have numerous job openings in the near future.

Notably, last week, lessors of 20 aircraft at Go First sought the deregistration and repossession under the provisions of Irrevocable Deregistration and Export Request Authorization (IDERA). Meanwhile, Go First reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 8, citing urgency, to seek the bankruptcy court’s orders on its plea seeking interim moratorium.

The airline claimed it has received notices from aircraft lessors for termination and that they have moved the aviation regulator DGCA as well.

CNBA-TV18 has written to Go First and is awaiting a response. Watch this space.