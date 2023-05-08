Go First employees in limbo amid salary concerns, rumours and DGCA notice

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Monday issued a show cause notice to Go First. A decision regarding the continuation of the airline's Air Operators Certificate (AOC) will be made based on the airline's response within 15 days of receiving the show cause notice, as per a report.

“We don’t know when our salaries will be credited, there is no proper communication on what will happen and scouting for a new job right now looks like the only available option,” said a senior cabin crew at Go First.

Employees of Go First airline, which filed for insolvency resolution proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) last week, are in the sea of uncertainty amidst financial crisis.

A severe fund crunch forced the Wadia Group-owned air carrier to take the decision to move the NCLT. The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).