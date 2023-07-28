Go First denied emergency arbitration by US court in dispute with Pratt & Whitney

Go First has been denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with US engine maker Pratt and Whitney, news agency Reuters reported

Crisis-hit Go First has been denied a motion for emergency arbitration in its dispute with US engine maker Pratt and Whitney, news agency Reuters reported on July 27 citing a court filing with the US District court of Delaware.

This comes as the Indian airline had filed for bankruptcy protection in May blaming "faulty" Pratt and Whitney engines for the grounding of about half its 54 Airbus A320neos. It alleged that the US firm supplied "faulty" engines and failed to replace them on time, resulting in the grounding of half of its fleet.

The Raytheon-owned engine maker, however, told the court that the claims were without merit and “unfounded.”

Go First, earlier this month, invited investor interest in the company through a court-appointed administrator. The last date to submit an expression of interest (EoI) is August 9.

Meanwhile, back home, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) July 26 rejected the request of six lessors to stop Go First from using their leased planes for flying passengers. Earlier, the lessors had asked the bankruptcy tribunal to stop the airline from using their aircraft for commercial purposes and to ensure the protection of the planes from unauthorised access by anyone in the airline.

The tribunal found that the affirmations made by the lessors lacked sufficient cause and their claims were not substantiated.

The NCLT has also rejected lessors' request to conduct an inspection of their aircraft and engine. The NCLT cited its June 15 order in which it had already instructed the resolution professional (RP) to oversee the maintenance of the aircraft and engine.

Lessors, however, have been provided some relief as they’ve been granted protection and it has to be ensured that the RP takes responsibility for maintaining the aircraft and engines during the resolution process.

