Go First: Delhi HC to hear lessors on Wednesday to conclude argument

Delhi High Court will continue to hear from the airline’s lessors on Wednesday in order to conclude the arguments. As many as fourteen lessors of the grounded airline had moved to Delhi HC to seek deregistration of aircraft.

On Monday, the sources revealed that Go First has lost around 1,200 employees since July 10 when the airline invited Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential buyers of the airline. The airline had announced cancellation of the flights until August 24 that have been grounded since May 3.

The lessors slammed the conduct of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as it was bound to allow request for deregistration of aircraft. Lessors argued that the DGCA can proceed with the process of deregistration unaffected by the ongoing Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) proceedings in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).