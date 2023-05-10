Go First crisis: SMBC Aviation appeals against NCLT moratorium on airline's lessors

Earlier, the Delhi-based principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline.

Aircraft leasor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, filed a challenge with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier in the day allowing Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate insolvency proceedings.

The move comes after the NCLT placed a moratorium on lessors taking back their aircraft from Go First, which has led to legal action by a number of the airline's lessors, including SMBC Aviation Capital.

Go First, formerly known as GoAir, is facing severe financial difficulties and had filed for insolvency in an attempt to restructure its debt.

However, the lessors of the airline had challenged the plea and objected to the moratorium placed on them by the NCLT.

SMBC Aviation Capital, along with other lessors such as Narmada Aviation Leasing, Yamuna Aviation Leasing, GAL MSN, and GY Aviation Lease, had opposed Go First’s voluntary insolvency plea in the NCLT hearing last week.

SMBC Aviation Capital is one of the world’s largest aircraft leasing companies, and the challenge it has filed with the NCLAT could have far-reaching consequences for Go First's insolvency proceedings.

The NCLT had appointed an interim resolution professional (IRP) to manage the airline's financial affairs while suspending its board.