Go First crisis: SMBC Aviation appeals against NCLT moratorium on airline's lessors

Earlier, the Delhi-based principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate the insolvency resolution process against the airline.

Aircraft leasor SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd on Wednesday, May 10, filed a challenge with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against the order passed by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) earlier in the day allowing Go First’s voluntary plea to initiate insolvency proceedings.

The move comes after the NCLT placed a moratorium on lessors taking back their aircraft from Go First, which has led to legal action by a number of the airline's lessors, including SMBC Aviation Capital.