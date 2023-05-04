Go First crisis highlights: NCLT reserves orders on airline's plea seeking protection under moratorium

When will cash-strapped Go First fly again?
Go First — is strapped for cash and has suspended operations and cancelled flights scheduled until May 9. It has voluntarily moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to arrive at a resolution.
Here's CNBC-TV18's exclusive chat with Kaushik Khona, CEO of Go First Airlines, on what’s next for the airline
NCLT reserves orders on Go First plea seeking protection under moratorium
NCLT on May 4 reserved its order on Go First plea seeking protection under moratorium.
The airline has made a plea seeking a moratorium to prevent lessors from taking possession of planes.
Indian Oil to recoup most dues from Go First through bank guarantees
Air India likely to hire Go First's pilot, cabin crew
Air India is considering hiring cabin and cockpit crew from Go First, a company that has allegedly filed for bankruptcy, as part of its expansion strategy, according to reports. This move comes after Air India recently placed a significant order for 500 aircraft, indicating its intention to grow and expand its operations.
Recently, Air India advertised that the airline will hire more than 1,000 pilots for its fleet with the tagline "Let's fly to new heights, together."
Before Go First, these Indian fliers that have gone bankrupt
From Jet Airways to Kingfisher Airlines, here's a look at domestic airlines that have filed for bankruptcy earlier.
Go First suspends sale of tickets till May 15
Crisis-hit airline Go First has suspended sale of tickets till May 15 and is working to refund or reschedule existing bookings for future dates, aviation regulator DGCA has said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had issued a show cause notice to the airline after it suddenly decided to cancel flights for three days starting May 3.
"Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.
Midair Musings: The grounding of Go First
Here's an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
Go First, an 18 year old airline, with 55 aircraft flying to 35 destinations and 7 percent of the market stopped taking bookings for two days, soon after they filed for voluntary insolvency. The airline issued a press release blaming their engine supplier and failure to comply with an arbitration order. As the news spread, new information came to light. It would seem that a multitude of factors led to this situation. As of this writing, the airline has suspended all flights. There seem to be more questions than answers.
Go First flights scheduled till May 9 cancelled, full refund to be issued
Go First said it has cancelled flights till May 9 due to operational reasons.
"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled... A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the airline said in an update on its website.
'Not a for case for first day, first show relief': Aircraft lessors
Aircraft lessors told NCLT they have serious objection to the demand for moratorium by Go First and said that the moratorium will have harmful and serious consequences.
"Not a for case for first day, first show relief to be granted," lessors said.
They added that they have terminated the leases and are entitled to get the aircraft back. There have been multiple defaults by Go Fleet for maintenance and other expenses, lessors said.
Lessors claims GoAir intent is malicious, plea not aimed at resolution
Aircraft lessors said before the tribunal that Go First's claims that lessors dont have locus to be here and that it only wants admission of its plea - "first day first show!!"
"What is the tearing hurry, GoAir is seeking relief just because they have filed... GoAir is an entity with the deepest possible pockets, we all know who they are," they said. Lessors questioned how the IRP would run the company and cited Jet's example of how it "has gone down the drain."
If moratorium granted, lessor can't take back the grounded aircraft, grounded aircraft can't fly either and will only add to the CIRP cost, they added.
DGCA directs Go First to process refunds of passengers
Aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has examined the response of Go First and issued an order under the prevailing regulations directing it to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation.
Go First seeking moratorium will restrain third parties from enforcing contractual rights: Aircraft lessors
Aircraft lessors told the tribunal that they represent 25 aircraft of the GoAir fleet.
They said that there is no concept of interim moratorium under IBC and that Parliament has not made any such provision.
It explained that if Go First gets an interim moratorium that would restrain third parties like them from enforcing contractual rights. Such an order placing conditions on third parties not before NCLT, would be impressible under law, it added.
Go First informs NCLT that IOC has begun to invoke bank guarantees
Go First told NCLT that its bank accounts with the cosortium have already been frozen and as of last night, IOC has started to invoke bank guarantees. It added that it has also received more notices for termination of aircraft leases.
To this, NCLT asked, how would an interim moratorium help.
Go First replied, once the COC and IRP come in with the objective to keep the airline as a going concern, they will be required to de-freeze the accounts.
How will one IRP run the airline?: NCLT
The tribunal asked Go First how will an insolvency resolution process run the airline when so many professionals could not.
Go First replied, "We are seeking for Alvarez to take over as IRP, they have a proven track record of turning airlines around. IRP will also be assisted by the management and employees of the company."
Go First brings up Jet Airways reference
Go First highlighted before the tribunal that when Jet entered insolvency, it had 100 aircraft and by the time a resolution was reached, only 11 were left. For airlines, the only asset is aircraft, it said.
The airline added that this is not a case of malicious petition to avoid payment of dues. Creditor and lessors have no locus at this stage to object to Go First seeking an interim moratorium, it said.