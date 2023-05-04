Go First crisis LIVE: On airline’s plea, India’s bankruptcy court says ‘no provision under IBC for interim relief’

Go First informs NCLT that IOC has begun to invoke bank guarantees
Go First told NCLT that its bank accounts with the cosortium have already been frozen and as of last night, IOC has started to invoke bank guarantees. It added that it has also received more notices for termination of aircraft leases.
To this, NCLT asked, how would an interim moratorium help.
Go First replied, once the COC and IRP come in with the objective to keep the airline as a going concern, they will be required to de-freeze the accounts.
How will one IRP run the airline?: NCLT
The tribunal asked Go First how will an insolvency resolution process run the airline when so many professionals could not.
Go First replied, "We are seeking for Alvarez to take over as IRP, they have a proven track record of turning airlines around. IRP will also be assisted by the management and employees of the company."
Go First brings up Jet Airways reference
Go First highlighted before the tribunal that when Jet entered insolvency, it had 100 aircraft and by the time a resolution was reached, only 11 were left. For airlines, the only asset is aircraft, it said.
The airline added that this is not a case of malicious petition to avoid payment of dues. Creditor and lessors have no locus at this stage to object to Go First seeking an interim moratorium, it said.
Go First hearing: No provision under IBC for interim moratorium, says NCLT
On Go First's plea, the NCLT observed that there is no provision under IBC for interim moratorium. There is only a provision for absolute moratorium in case the tribunal admits the insolvency plea.
Remaining Go First aircraft run risk of being grounded: NCLT
If engine concerns are the worry and has led to half of Go First's fleet beeing grounded, even the remaining aircraft run the risk of being grounded.
To this, Go First replied saying, it is hopeful of enforcing its emergency arbitrator award that has directed for P&W to supply engines.
Emergency arbitrators will be no good, if...: Go First
The airline explained to the court that emergency arbitrators will be no good to it if existing aircrafts are re-possessed.
Cash and carry ops with existing aircraft will be sufficient to meet airport costs, fuel, landing, and salaries, it added.
Go First seeks admission of insolvency plea in NCLT or interim relief
Go First told NCLT that it it is first asking for Section 10 application to be admitted. However, if the bankruptcy court is not inclined to admit the plea today, then it is seeking ad-inteirm relief in the form of interim moratorium.
If planes are repossessed, nothing will remain: Go First
"Planes are the only assets, if planes are repossessed, nothing will remain in the company," the airline told the bankruptcy law court as it sought interim moratorium.
P&W supplied faulty engines only reason we’re here: Go First
The only reason for the airline to file an application before NCLT is because Pratt & Whitney supplied faulty engines.
According to the airline, some of these engines allow for 10,000 hours of flight without worry but it experienced problems at 5000 hours.
Go First seeks interim moratorium
Go First told the court that it has over 7000 employees and 10,000 indirect jobs and thus it has sought an interim moratorium.
The airline added that its lenders are moving to freeze accounts and lessors are terminating agreements.
IRP should be appointed for the turnaround of the airline, it said before the NCLT.
28 of 56 aircraft are currently grounded: Go First
The low-cost carrier told India's bankruptcy court that its lessors are terminating tofay and accounts are being frozen.
The purpose of IBC is revival and that it has not engineered a financial default.
Till March 2022, Go First had an EBITDA better than Indigo, it said.
Go First says approached NCLT due to engine supplier, else have impeccable record
At the hearing on May 4, GoAir told NCLT that it has filed a section 10 petition and each of the conditions for a section 10 plea have been satisfied.
"This company is here because of engine supplier, has otherwise had an impeccable financial record," the airline said.
It told the court that Go First promoter invested Rs 290 crore invested in April 2023.
The airline has also moved court in Delaware for enforcement of arbitration decree.
What led Go First to file for resolution before NCLT?
The airline has moved the NCLT seeking resolution and protection under section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. This follows Pratt and Whitney engine failures which have resulted in the grounding of 25 of its aircraft, equivalent to 50 percent of its fleet as of 1 May 2023.
This has led to a significant shortage of funds for the company.
Go First has been plagued by faulty Pratt & Whitney engines since January 2020, with 50 percent of engines going faulty in December 2022.
Pratt and Whitney has repeatedly failed to meet engine delivery commitments and has also refused to comply with a Singapore International Arbitration Centre order.