As Go First gets bankruptcy protection, lessor approaches appellate tribunal against moratorium

Go First bankruptcy case: Airline lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached NCLAT against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings allowed by NCLT

Go First’s lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings that was given a green signal by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10 (yesterday).

The appellate tribunal NCLAT is likely to hear aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation's plea on May 11. The lessor is likely to seek a stay of NCLT order of moratorium, which restrains lessors from taking back aircraft.

SMBC Aviation Capital, formerly RBS Aviation Capital, is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies.

In the past week, various lessors have approached aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for de-registration and repossession of a total of 45 planes of Go First.

During the hearing at the NCLT last week, several aircraft lessors, including SMBC Aviation Capital Ltd, Narmada Aviation Leasing, Yamuna Aviation Leasing, GAL MSN, and GY Aviation Lease, had opposed Go First's plea.

The lessors had also mentioned that they wished to file an application under Section 65 of the IBC, which deals with fraudulent or malicious initiation of proceedings.

However, in its verdict on the insolvency plea on May 10, the NCLT said there is "no bar in entertaining/ considering/ adjudicating" a Section 65 application after the initiation of the insolvency resolution process.

"Keeping in mind the urgency of the instant case, to protect and maximise the value of the assets in line with the objectives of the IBC, employment involved, and the larger public interest, the judicial propriety demands, it will not be apt to wait for the filing of the Section 65 application," the NCLT said.

Go First stopped flying from May 3 and aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to stop sale of tickets till further orders.