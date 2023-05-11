English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsAs Go First gets bankruptcy protection, lessor approaches appellate tribunal against moratorium

As Go First gets bankruptcy protection, lessor approaches appellate tribunal against moratorium

As Go First gets bankruptcy protection, lessor approaches appellate tribunal against moratorium
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Ashmit Kumar   | Kanishka Sarkar  May 11, 2023 10:37:27 AM IST (Published)

Go First bankruptcy case: Airline lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached NCLAT against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings allowed by NCLT

Go First’s lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings that was given a green signal by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10 (yesterday).

The appellate tribunal NCLAT is likely to hear aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation's plea on May 11. The lessor is likely to seek a stay of NCLT order of moratorium, which restrains lessors from taking back aircraft.
SMBC Aviation Capital, formerly RBS Aviation Capital, is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X