As Go First gets bankruptcy protection, lessor approaches appellate tribunal against moratorium

Go First bankruptcy case: Airline lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached NCLAT against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings allowed by NCLT

Go First’s lessor SMBC Aviation Capital has approached India’s bankruptcy appellate tribunal against the cash-strapped airline’s petition for voluntary insolvency resolution proceedings that was given a green signal by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 10 (yesterday).

The appellate tribunal NCLAT is likely to hear aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation's plea on May 11. The lessor is likely to seek a stay of NCLT order of moratorium, which restrains lessors from taking back aircraft.

SMBC Aviation Capital, formerly RBS Aviation Capital, is one of the world's largest aircraft leasing companies.