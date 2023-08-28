CNBC TV18
Go First credits June salaries providing some relief to employees

Sources said the money to pay salaries is likely to have come by way of urgent cash infusion of Rs 100 crores from lenders. Go first had secured urgent funding of 100 crores from lenders to take care of immediate expenses. 

By Madeeha Mujawar  Aug 28, 2023 7:59:47 PM IST (Published)

Thousands of Go First employees who were struggling to meet their expenses have a reason to cheer! The airline has paid its staff full salaries for the month of June, in a breather ahead of festivals like Ganesh Chaturthi and Raksha Bandhan. According to sources, the money to pay salaries is likely to have come by way of urgent cash infusion of Rs 100 crores from lenders.

Go first had secured urgent funding of 100 crores from lenders to take care of immediate expenses.
While there is no official confirmation on this fund infusion, Go First will be using this cash to pay mandatory expenses like parking and airport costs, employee salaries, insurance premium, aircraft maintenance and repair, statutory dues among others expenses.
CNBC-TV18 earlier reported that Go First had lost over 1,200 employees since July 10 when the airline invited expressions of interest (EoIs) from potential buyers. 500 of the 600 pilots have quit, leaving only 100 pilots with the airline.
