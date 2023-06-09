CNBC TV18
Go First's Committee of Creditors appoints Shailendra Ajmera as Resolution Professional in insolvency case

By Ritu Singh  Jun 9, 2023 8:59:25 PM IST (Published)

Go First Airlines, currently undergoing insolvency proceedings, has made a key appointment in its effort to navigate the challenging situation. The airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) has selected Shailendra Ajmera, a Partner in Transaction Advisory Services at Ernst & Young (EY), as the resolution professional for the company.

Earlier, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had named Abhilash Lal as the interim resolution professional at the time of admission. Now, the lenders involved in the case will seek approval from the NCLT to officially appoint Ajmera as the resolution professional.
A critical matter currently under discussion is the interim financing for Go First. The airline has requested around Rs 200 crore in interim financing to resume its operations during the insolvency process. However, a decision regarding the interim financing is yet to be reached.
