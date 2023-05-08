Go First claims lessors taking possession of aircraft, airline not being allowed to carry out maintenance work

Go First has claimed it aircraft lessors have begun taking possession of planes and that they have moved the aviation regulator DGCA as well.

Crisis-hit airline Go First reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 8 citing urgency to seek the bankruptcy court’s orders on its plea seeking interim moratorium. The airline claimed it has received notices from aircraft lessors for termination and that they have moved the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as well.

“Lessors are beginning to take possession when NCLT is seized of the case… We are not being allowed access for maintenance work, as well,” Go First told the court, pointing out that the matter is subjudice.

Go First’s urgent appeal comes after NCLT reserved its orders on its plea seeking interim moratorium on May 4.

The airline said lessors argued before the NCLT and are now moving to take possession of planes.

The airline has filed for bankruptcy protection and is seeking an interim moratorium. Aircraft lessors to Go First, meanwhile, have rejected the petition arguing that a moratorium will stop third parties from enforcing their contractual rights.

The low-cost carrier, which has over 7,000 employees and indirectly creates 10,000 jobs, is facing financial difficulties due to faulty engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney (P&W).

While Go First sees a huge scope for revival and claims that its fundamentals are in place, it is clear that the faulty engines have caused significant problems.

In a recent hearing, the NCLT observed that there is no provision under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) for an interim moratorium. The only provision is for an absolute moratorium in case the NCLT admits an insolvency plea.

The only assets for airlines are aircraft, and in Go First's case, faulty engines have made it difficult to operate its fleet. Seeking a moratorium would restrain third parties from enforcing contractual rights, which may provide some relief to the struggling airline.

However, the aircraft lessors argue that the airline's intent is malicious and the plea is not aimed at resolution.