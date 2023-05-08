Go First claims lessors taking possession of aircraft, airline not being allowed to carry out maintenance work

Go First has claimed it aircraft lessors have begun taking possession of planes and that they have moved the aviation regulator DGCA as well.

Crisis-hit airline Go First reached out to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on May 8 citing urgency to seek the bankruptcy court’s orders on its plea seeking interim moratorium. The airline claimed it has received notices from aircraft lessors for termination and that they have moved the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as well.

“Lessors are beginning to take possession when NCLT is seized of the case… We are not being allowed access for maintenance work, as well,” Go First told the court, pointing out that the matter is subjudice.