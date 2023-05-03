There is turbulence in Indian skies as another airline — Go First — is strapped for cash and has decided to file for bankruptcy. The airline has suspended operations and cancelled flights scheduled for May 3, 4 and 5. It has voluntarily moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) to arrive at a resolution.

The Wadia Group-owned Go First is blaming Pratt and Whitney’s engine failures that resulted in the grounding of 25 aircraft, which is equivalent to 50 percent of the airline’s fleet as of May 1.

Following the sudden flight cancellations, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a ‘show cause notice’ to the airline failing to follow the approved schedule which would lead to passenger inconvenience. In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, Kaushik Khona, CEO of Go First Airlines, shares more on what’s next for the cash-strapped airline

Q: You have moved the NCLT, filed your application overnight but we don’t know if the NCLT will take up the matter. In the interim, what happens to operations?

A: I have a slight suggestion. Your headline says, it has filed for bankruptcy. I would like to slightly modify – we are not filing for bankruptcy, we are filing for a resolution process, whereby by making an application to Section 10, we are trying to move the NCLT to find out if we can protect our assets and see how we can again resume the operations under provisions of the IBC act.

Unfortunately, IBC itself has a name, which is called Insolvency and Bankruptcy but the purpose of this whole application is for resolution. So thanks for pointing out that this is an application. We have filed for the application considering the emergency part, we hope that it will be taken up soon.

What is more relevant is we are here only because of the failure of Pratt and Whitney from providing the engines, which it was obliged and is still obliged to provide as per the contract.

And when it did not provide the engines for the last three years despite continuous requests for representation, etc., we had to go to the process of emergency arbitration. Fortunately, the emergency arbitration was completely in our favor, guiding and advising Pratt and Whitney to provide at least 10 engines by April 28, and then 10 engines every month till December.

Not only that, they also mentioned that Pratt and Whitney should immediately induct 20 engines, which are lying in their maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) since last few months, and they also directed that Pratt and Whitney should pick up 44 failed engines, which are lying with us in India at different airports since more than 270 days - one of the oldest one.

On top of it, it has been mentioned that no security should be required by a company in spite of the fact that Pratt and Whitney said that even if it is supposed to do that, it would like to have security. For which the arbitrator - after due consideration of the facts – ruled that there is no requirement of security nor should there be a requirement of making any payments right now. So I think that's a sum and substance of what we had to undergo.

Unfortunately, when we didn't get the engines by April 28 and saw that Pratt and Whitney is trying to defy every order and every award, we had approached it for the reconfirmation. There was a clarification required - that also was in our favour and in spite of that when Pratt and Whitney did not do that, it is a situation which has compelled us and that's why we are before the NCLT.

Q: On the issue of Pratt and Whitney, you pointed out this is a matter that has been ongoing for the last three years, you got an award in your favour through the Singapore arbitration proceedings, and you have now moved the court in Delaware against Pratt and Whitney. This matter is now subjudice. Many other airlines, many aviation companies in this country and globally have been faced with issues when it comes to capacity and fleet, many have chosen to actually exercise the leasing options. I am going back to your draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filing, where you said that if “we have to lease or purchase aircraft from another supplier, we would lose the significant benefits we derived from our current single fleet composition.”

In hindsight, did you make a mistake by not attempting to look for a fleet outside of Pratt and Whitney, did you exercise the option of looking at the lease possibility?

A: In hindsight we obviously have vision, which we never had at that time, because we were guided by Pratt and Whitney’s presentations, and representations which not only talked about fuel saving, and they had represented their fuel saving by engines - the GTF engines would give us more than 17 percent of fuel saving while we had evaluated at that time, the cubic feet per minute (CFM) had provided a little less. That was one operational issue.

Second is, Pratt and Whitney promised it would fund for the pre-delivery payment, and that it would also continue to provide assistance. So I think on an overall basis, Pratt & Whitney itself made a representation that it has a better product, and going by its representations we had chosen Pratt and Whitney.

We were one of the launch customers for Pratt & Whitney, including other airlines in the initial stages. So I think at one point of time, by 2020, India constituted almost 45 percent of the Pratt and Whitney order position and deliveries. So I think it had a huge exposure and that is where we were quite hopeful.

Q: Again, I go back to your DRHP filing - it is littered with risks related to Pratt and Whitney engines. If you are now talking about the viability being in question of the airline, did you not consider the leasing option at all? Also, what are you claiming from Pratt and Whitney because in your DRHP you said you had raised claims of $67 million that was till March 2020 and partially also accounted for the November to December 2019 period, how much are you claiming and how much has Pratt and Whitney paid you so far?

A: One is obviously DRHP was dated May 2021. A lot of things have happened thereafter. But I would like to update two things. One is that we did receive the compensation from Pratt and Whitney, out of the amount, which was mentioned in DRHP of around $49 million and the balance, which was post March 2020, we have still not received the compensation. We continue to raise this issue with them. In fact, we also made claims in the intermediate period in July 2022, as well as when we filed for the arbitration and the claims are in the range of almost $950 million, based on the Aircraft on Ground (AOG) compensation, which has been evaluated by one of the very well known firms.

Even if we go with the rate at which Pratt and Whitney have provided the compensation as in the past, the amount of the compensation would have been in the range of around $450 million till March 2023. So I think there is a lot at stake. If you really look at what we have suffered because of Pratt & Whitney - there are three elements to that. One is that our promoters had to pump in more than Rs 3,200 crore in the last 24 months, because of the only fact that Pratt and Whitney didn't provide the engine.

While on the other hand, we continued to be operating at our most operating efficiency level compared to the best in the industry in India. And we had EBITDA even prior to 2019-20. Even in 2021-22 our EBITDA was better than the best in the industry. And as late as in quarter three of 2022 to 2023 our operating cost is as good as best in the industry. So I think it's a matter of only getting the scale, which was denied to us by Pratt and Whitney.

Q: The claims that you are filing against Pratt and Whitney amount to almost $950 million and the compensations paid to you so far amounts to $49 million. You have talked about unprecedented capital infusion by the promoters. Promoters have infused a total of Rs 6,500 crore of which Rs 3,200 crore has come in as of March 2020 and Rs 290 crore has come in as of April 26, 2023. If you believe that the airline, as you pointed out in your own words, has industry leading EBITDA - if you in your word say that the promoters continue to be committed to the airline, then have the promoters not wanted to infuse more capital to ride out the current turbulence? Do they not want to put more money after what has gone through so far? Have the promoters decided on no more capital infusion?

A: Promoters are still committed. It is a matter of if we don't get engines, howsoever, promoters may fund - and as I said in 24 months, they have they have infused Rs 3,200 crore. Not only that, I would be failing in my duty if I don't consider the kind of support which the government has also given. They have given the ECLGS scheme, which is Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme, and they have given a sanction of Rs 1,500 crore out of which we have drawn Rs 1,300 crore. So, we have actually infused Rs 4,600 crore in the last 24 months.

Going by the run rate, we lost Rs 200 crore only on losses because of the Pratt and Whitney engine but the losses are even more because that's the loss on the basis of the breakeven, but we are supposed to have operations profitability. So, if I talk about the loss of revenue, loss of profit, they are substantially higher, more than Rs 10,000 crore.

Now, if you really ask, why is the promoter not infusing Rs 300 crore every month, they can infuse it but that Rs 300 crore will go down the drain every time because the Pratt and Whitney engines are still not available.

So it is a matter of believing that because Pratt and Whitney gave a confirmation to the award, when the award was released on March 30, 2023, Pratt and Whitney gave in writing on April 1 to the arbitrator that its is going to abide by the award and that is what prompted the promoters that yes, now things are going to come up while the Pratt and Whitney did not comply with any of the obligations till that day.

But considering that, this is a major arbitration award awarded by Singapore International Arbitration centre, it's a global issue and Pratt and Whitney being part of the Raytheon group is a very large US aviation (company), and I would say (has) a lot of extensive exposure into aviation and defence. Today we are a $150 billion company so we thought that they will now abide by what they have also said, and therefore the promoters are willing, they were willing and committed and brought in Rs 290 crore.

If Pratt and Whitney would have given engines by April 20, we would have been hunky dory. The question is, do I request promoters every day that “Sir, I'm short of funds, please give me Rs 100 more.” This is not the way to run an airline.

Q: What is the last conversation that you have had with promoters on this issue? As you said promoters infused Rs 293 crore that is the latest in terms of infusion from the promoters as of April 2023, so have promoters now said look no more at this point in time?

A: No, in the past, two-three weeks back there was some kind of mischief news and we had clarified that promoters are completely committed because, it's not just the recent infusion of Rs 290 crore, promoters have infused Rs 6,500 crore, they 100 percent own the company.

You should look at the way Wadia Group performs, it has a legacy of being a long term kind of business partner in any business which it does. You look at the various companies which we have, these are all long, long lasting companies. The group itself is 287 years old.

Q: Are there any guarantees by the promoter group in case of loans that you have taken from Indian banks?

A: Promoters have themselves given a collateral security of a very prime land in Mumbai, which is worth more than Rs 3,000 crore. If I really evaluate from a banker’s perspective, I believe the lenders should not have any cause of concern because apart from the company's assets itself, there is additional collateral security in the form of open land, which the bankers have had security for the last few years.

The last evaluated market value of this land, which is I think, before two years was around Rs 2,900 to 3,000 crore. And if we go by the increase in transfer of development rights (TDR) and development potential, obviously, it has substantially increased more. So, I think promoters have given all the confidence to the lenders, and lenders should be adequately covered with their exposure.

Q: On the issue of lenders, because we are given to understand that your lenders were equally taken by surprise. Did you not believe that there was any merit in engaging with your lenders on this decision that you decided to trigger overnight?

A: I don't think lenders were taken by surprise. We have been continuously interacting with lenders, not only are there regular two-monthly or three-monthly meetings where we give updates about all this but there was a specific personal interaction with the top management of banks, where we continuously briefed them about what's happening on the Pratt and Whitney (issue).

In fact, when we filed for the arbitration, we also briefed them when we got the award and when this happened, we also briefed all the three banks in detail as to what is the process and that's the reason why we are filing a Section 10 application. Promoters have been continuously transparent, we as a management have been continuously giving the update to banks at all times.

I don't think banks would have any kind of complaint that we have not informed them. While obviously a section 10 application, we also till the date … I personally was not even dreaming that I would file a Section 10 application. But I think we were forced to do that to protect the assets of the company.

Q: You are saying that lenders were aware of the pain that the company is faced with, but the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a notice last night to the company saying you cannot suspend flights. Please show cause as to why you have suspended flights without any notice. Have you responded to the DGCA and what happens in the interim as the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) takes up this matter? What happens to operations, employees, and your customers? What are the liabilities on advanced sales as of today?

A: DGCA has issued notice yesterday, obviously we will comply with that by replying. It is in respect of the cancellation of the flights which we had done yesterday and the passengers were adequately informed in advance about the cancellation. The cancellation had to take place because we expected that there will be some disruption, we wanted to avoid that disruption and fortunately no disruption finally took place. All the passengers were taken car of, there was no disruption. So, we will adequately reply to the show cause notice of the DGCA.

Secondly, coming down to what will happen to the operations - once you file a Section 10 application, till the time it is admitted, we as a management have to take operational decisions on a normal basis. Presently, as we all have clearly clarified, the financial situation doesn't permit us to continue the operation and therefore we have been kind of stalling and cancelling bookings for next three days or I would say for next 10 days also there is a stoppage of the booking, because we are evaluating as to when the NCLT will admit.

Q: We were given to understand that flights were suspended for the 3rd, 4th and 5th of May, you are saying that that's unlikely to be the case, you are likely to now go in for a longer suspension because you have no clarity on when the NCLT will admit the matter?

A: You are right, flights have been cancelled for 3rd, 4th and 5th of May. For the flights, which have been booked for 6 to 15, we have stopped further bookings because we believe if something happens, we can immediately resume operations. If something comes up, we can take a call immediately otherwise, we don't want to add to the passenger’s grievance and therefore we have suspended the bookings for the next 10 days thereafter.

Now, obviously we cannot control NCLT, we can request and once the NCLT admits the matter, I think then we will be able to take a call on a regular basis. This itself I would say demonstrates the fact that we are ready to restart operations as soon as there is a moratorium available and as soon as the matter is admitted. So, that is the reason why I thought that we are taking short term calls, while we want to also engage with all the travel partners, with all the employees we have already done our engagement and we are continuously giving them the update as to what is going to happen on a day to day basis.

Q: What is the current operational fleet size, how much are you losing in a day as of today? What is outstanding to oil marketing companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)?

A: As of now, the operating fleet till yesterday was 27 aircraft and therefore, it is less than 50 percent of the total fleet, which we have the ability to operate. While I would not be able to discuss the individual issues of outstanding with the companies because I believe that's a little private matters, but we can clarify that we are in the dialogues with all our stakeholders including the service suppliers as well as oil suppliers and we are trying to give them the update so that they are also fully aware how things will pan out.

Q: How much are you losing as of today on a daily basis?

A: Today there is no operation because we already cancelled the flights, but on a regular basis, till yesterday or day before yesterday, we were able to only generate enough revenue to cover the variable cost. The fixed cost and the fixed rentals were the deficit because of the aircraft, which we have very limited. So, if I have a higher number of full fleets, obviously, we need to cater to the 100 percent of the cost with the 50 percent of revenue. That's the gap which we will not have if I have more aircraft.

Q: In the context of the resolution plan, your lessor moving against you is also not new, these were part of the risk factors from the DRHP of 2021, so, it's an ongoing thing. Now of the 27 operational aircraft, have lessors moved against these 27 as well. How many are – where there is potential action of either grounding them or repossession?

A: As of now, I have not received any intimation from DGCA about any action taken by a lessor. We believe and we will engage with the lessors that this is a short term issue and they have been very understanding, cooperative since the last three years. They know that this whole situation is not created by us. It's a creation of Pratt and Whitney, and lessors are also aware of the bonafide and transparency with which we work, so I think lessors will be able to understand the situation. And we will continuously interact with all the lessors to see that this process is also – this also shall pass - kind of scenario.

Q: This, hopefully, shall pass. But that has not been the story of Indian aviation unfortunately. It's been quite the opposite where we have seen casualty after casualty in the Indian aviation space. So, back to the original question of the resolution plan, what is the hope? What do you intend to bring to the table?

A: The hope is to get engines because that is a key to any success. If I don't get engines, even after putting in more Rs 1,000-5,000 crore in the next one year, then also the entire infusion of funds will go down the drain.

So unless and until Pratt and Whitney agrees to provide engines - which it is under its obligation - it will be very difficult to give any kind of answer on what are the options.

Options are yes, I need engines. Second, once I get the engines, I think my cost structure, the network and the way we operate, it's really competitive. Our operating costs are best in the industry. Even now, in the quarter three results of 2022, we have compared ourselves with the best in the industry and we are comparable.

Even in the financial year 2021-2022 where everybody was still not operating at 100 percent capacity, we were having an EBITDA of 3.4 percent, better than the best in the industry. The DNA of our airline remains that we are the least cost airline and therefore we can spring back to normal immediately once we get the capacity.

Q: As part of DRHP filings, there was a clarification then that no other promoter group company had any exposure to Go First, whether it is Britannia etc. Can you confirm that?

A: That is correct because all the companies are managed under the corporate governance model and Go First continues to be held 100 percent by the promoter and I believe there is no interlacing of any kind of exposure between each other companies. Britannia has no exposure. Yes, I still buy biscuits to sell on board, but it is limited to arm’s length prices, but that is very limited. It is not something which is worth a mention. So, we continue to be independent because the rest of the four companies are all listed companies and they have their own independent operations.

Q: We will have to check back with you when you do see this matter being taken up by the NCLT. No date so far on when it's likely to be mentioned. No update on that front so far?

A: Not yet. I would be happy to inform you once I get the information first.

Q: Will the promoters also submit a resolution plan to the NCLT?

A: It depends on how it pans out. But Section 10 gives that option also. It will be a way forward. There is no indication of that matter. Right now, we are just evaluating how we can make ourselves sustainable and affordable till the time we try to preserve our assets. And let's see if Pratt and Whitney, who is saying that it is going to comply to the award…let’s see when it actually complies.

Q: From the customer's point of view, what about reimbursements for flights that were cancelled and for the fact that you will not be flying at least in the interim period of the next few weeks? What about reimbursements? How soon can we expect that process to start?

A: The process is the same, we are not making any changes in the process. The cancellation of the last two days, which has happened, we have already provided the refund back to the mode of payment. And as regards the further release of the refunds, it is already in the queue for all credit. So, it will be happening in due course of time. All the passengers are also being informed on a regular basis and if at all there is any disruption, we will ensure that passengers are informed upfront so that we can avoid the disruption to the passengers. But we request you to allow us to represent that we are really concerned with the inconvenience the passengers may face because of this sudden unexpected issue which has come to face us.