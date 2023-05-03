Go First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Khona said that it is imperative that Pratt & Whitney supplies the engines as promised for airline operations to resume.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the business would have been fine had Pratt & Whitney supplied engines on time.

Wadia Group-run Go First filed for insolvency resolution before the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday.

Khona said that as per the Singapore arbitrator order, Pratt & Whitney was supposed to deliver engines by April 20. However, it has been defying every order.

"We were guided by Pratt & Whitney's presentations, which highlighted fuel savings," Khona said, adding that the former had promised payment for pre-delivery.

Pratt & Whitney is still obliged to provide for engines, the Go First CEO said.

The compensation paid by Pratt & Whitney is currently at $49 million, as against claims of $950 million, Khona said.

"Going by the runrate, we lost Rs 200 crore only on losses because of the Pratt and Whitney engine," Khona said.

Speaking about the promoter commitment to the airline, Khona said that promoters remain fully committed to the airline, but will lose money regardless of the infusion as engines are not available.

Khona added that promoters, having infused a total of Rs 6,500 crore into Go First so far, have also given collateral security worth Rs 3,000 crore in the form of an open land.

So I think if Pratt and Whitney would have given engines by April 20, we would have been hunky dory. The question is, do I request promoters every day that “Sir, I'm short of funds, please give me Rs 100 more.” This is not the way to run an airline.