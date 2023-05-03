English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsGo First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive

Go First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive

Go First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Shereen Bhan  May 3, 2023 1:03:47 PM IST (Updated)

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Khona said that it is imperative that Pratt & Whitney supplies the engines as promised for airline operations to resume.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the business would have been fine had Pratt & Whitney supplied engines on time.

Recommended Articles

View All
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read


In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Khona said that it is imperative that Pratt & Whitney supplies the engines as promised for airline operations to resume.
Wadia Group-run Go First filed for insolvency resolution before the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X