Go First CEO says promoter capital infusion worthless until Pratt & Whitney supplies engines: Exclusive

In an exclusive interaction with CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan, Khona said that it is imperative that Pratt & Whitney supplies the engines as promised for airline operations to resume.

Go First CEO Kaushik Khona said that the business would have been fine had Pratt & Whitney supplied engines on time.

Wadia Group-run Go First filed for insolvency resolution before the National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday.