    Go First car goes under IndiGo plane, narrowly avoids collision with nose wheel

    

    By PTI  IST (Published)
    The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel.

    
    A car belonging to Go First airline went under an IndiGo A320neo aircraft at the Delhi airport on Tuesday, narrowly avoiding collision with the plane’s nose wheel, sources said.
    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will investigate the incident that happened at stand number 201 of the airport’s T2 terminal, its officials stated.
    The car’s driver was subjected to breath analyser test for consumption of alcohol and it was found to be negative, the officials added. There was no damage to the plane and no one was injured, aviation industry sources said.
    The aircraft was readying to depart for Patna on Tuesday morning when a Swift Dzire car belonging to Go First airline went under it, narrowly avoiding collision with the nose wheel, the sources said. The plane departed for Patna on schedule, they mentioned.
    IndiGo and Go First did not respond to PTI’s request for statements on this incident.
