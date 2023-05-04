Go First cancels flights until May 9, offers full refunds to affected passengers

However, the airline has promised to issue full refunds to those affected.

Crisis-hit airline Go First has faced another setback as it cancels all flights scheduled until May 9, 2023, due to operational reasons. In response to the cancellation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that the airline has suspended the sale of tickets until May 15, 2023.

"Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.

However, the airline has promised to issue full refunds to those affected.

"We regret to inform that due to operational reasons, Go First flights scheduled till 9th May 2023 have been cancelled… A full refund will be issued to the original mode of payment shortly," the airline said in an update on its website.

Earlier, the DGCA had issued a show cause notice to Go First after it abruptly cancelled flights.

After examining the response submitted by Go First, the watchdog has issued an order "under the prevailing regulations directing them to process the refunds to passengers as per the timelines specifically stipulated in the relevant regulation".

The regulatory authority further stated that it is dedicated to reducing passenger inconvenience in light of the airline's unexpected decision to suspend scheduled operations without prior notice.

