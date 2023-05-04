English
Go First cancels flights until May 9, offers full refunds to affected passengers

By Anand Singha  May 4, 2023 4:35:32 PM IST (Published)

However, the airline has promised to issue full refunds to those affected.

Crisis-hit airline Go First has faced another setback as it cancels all flights scheduled until May 9, 2023, due to operational reasons. In response to the cancellation, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has confirmed that the airline has suspended the sale of tickets until May 15, 2023.

Also read: Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
"Go First has intimated that they have suspended sale of their flights till 15 May 2023 and are working to refund or reschedule for future dates, the passengers already booked to fly with them," the regulator said in a statement.
However, the airline has promised to issue full refunds to those affected.
