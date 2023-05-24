Go First asks employees to prepare for takeoff, relaunch plan still in the works

In a mail written to employees accessed by CNBC-TV18, the Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan has asked employees to join the four-hour refresher on monsoon operations.

With Go First receiving clearance from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to restart operations, the airline management has asked employees to gear up for the relaunch.

In a mail written to employees accessed by CNBC-TV18, the Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan has asked employees to join the four-hour refresher on monsoon operations.

Ranjan further said that the airline will resume operations as soon as it receives approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation . He asked employees to be available for flying to ensure the relaunch is smooth.

However, the airline is yet to submit its relaunch plan to the aviation regulator.

Responding to a CNBC-TV18 query, the DGCA said that the airline has expressed an intent to resume operations at the earliest but no action plan with definite timelines has been submitted as yet.

To begin operations, the airline will need to finalise the fleet and routes as well as secure funding to be able to pay its vendors, oil companies and airport operators on a cash & carry basis.

Earlier, CNBC-TV18 reported that Go First is aiming to restart back-end operations by the end of May.

According to sources, many Go First employees including pilots have been reluctant to join before they receive April salaries.

In the email, Rajit Ranjan told employees that April salaries will be credited to their bank accounts before the resumption of operations. He added that going forward salaries will be paid in the first week of the month.