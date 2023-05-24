Go First asks employees to prepare for takeoff, relaunch plan still in the works

In a mail written to employees accessed by CNBC-TV18, the Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan has asked employees to join the four-hour refresher on monsoon operations.

With Go First receiving clearance from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to restart operations, the airline management has asked employees to gear up for the relaunch.

