Go First asks employees to prepare for takeoff, relaunch plan still in the works

By Madeeha Mujawar  May 24, 2023 2:33:22 PM IST (Published)

In a mail written to employees accessed by CNBC-TV18, the Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan has asked employees to join the four-hour refresher on monsoon operations.

With Go First receiving clearance from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal to restart operations, the airline management has asked employees to gear up for the relaunch.

In a mail written to employees accessed by CNBC-TV18, the Head of Operations Rajit Ranjan has asked employees to join the four-hour refresher on monsoon operations.
Ranjan further said that the airline will resume operations as soon as it receives approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He asked employees to be available for flying to ensure the relaunch is smooth.
