Go First appeal against lessors: Bankruptcy Tribunal order likely on Wednesday

Go First had moved the NCLT on May 2 under Section 10 of the IBC. The carrier had argued that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney led to the grounding of 28 planes constituting 50 percent of the Airbus A320Neo planes.

The principal bench of NCLT, on May 10, will pronounce orders on Go First's plea seeking protection under the bankruptcy law. The order will come six days after May 4, when the NCLT had reserved its order on the Go First plea. The airline is pressing for an order of “moratorium” to restrain the lessors from taking back the aircraft.

Go First had moved the NCLT on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the IBC. Under this provision, a corporate entity can submit itself, voluntarily, to the insolvency process.

Go First had argued that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney led to the grounding of 28 planes constituting 50 percent of the Airbus A320Neo planes. The airline had further argued that Pratt & Whitney had refused to comply with an Emergency Arbitrator award directing the engine maker to supply 10 engines by April and another 10 by December of 2023.

In its petition, Go First is seeking the appointment of an Insolvency Resolution Professional to take over the operations of the airline and turn it around. Go First counsels also cited a case filed in Delaware in the US, to enforce the emergency arbitral award against Pratt & Whitney.

Here, the airline’s counsels pressed for a moratorium that would keep the lessors from taking back possession of the aircraft. The airline argued that the only major asset with the company was aircraft and that no business case would survive if the planes were taken back by the lessors.

In fact, on May 8, Go First counsels appeared before the NCLT, again, pressing the tribunal for protection in light of action by lessors. On May 8, Go First argued that the airline had received notices from lessors seeking to terminate the lease agreement. The airline also submitted that lessors had moved DGCA with requests for the deregistration of aircraft.