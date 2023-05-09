English
Go First appeal against lessors: Bankruptcy Tribunal order likely on Wednesday

By Ashmit Kumar  May 9, 2023 7:35:43 PM IST (Updated)

Go First had moved the NCLT on May 2 under Section 10 of the IBC. The carrier had argued that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney led to the grounding of 28 planes constituting 50 percent of the Airbus A320Neo planes.

The principal bench of NCLT, on May 10, will pronounce orders on Go First's plea seeking protection under the bankruptcy law. The order will come six days after May 4, when the NCLT had reserved its order on the Go First plea. The airline is pressing for an order of “moratorium” to restrain the lessors from taking back the aircraft.

Go First had moved the NCLT on May 2, 2023, under Section 10 of the IBC. Under this provision, a corporate entity can submit itself, voluntarily, to the insolvency process.
Go First had argued that faulty engines supplied by Pratt and Whitney led to the grounding of 28 planes constituting 50 percent of the Airbus A320Neo planes. The airline had further argued that Pratt & Whitney had refused to comply with an Emergency Arbitrator award directing the engine maker to supply 10 engines by April and another 10 by December of 2023.
