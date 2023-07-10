The Go First advertisement inviting expression of interest (EOI) stated that the last date for the receipt of prospective resolution is August 9 and the date of issue of the provisional list is August 19. The last date for submission of objections to the provisional list is August 24, 2023.

Wadia Group-owned airline Go First's Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for the currently-grounded airline by August 9, 2023. The Go First EOI advertisement has been published in several newspapers.

The advertisement also stated that the airline's total revenue from operation for FY22 was Rs 4,183 crore and it had approximately 4,200 employees.