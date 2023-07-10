CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsGo First for sale — August 9 deadline for potential bidders to express interest

Go First for sale — August 9 deadline for potential bidders to express interest

Go First for sale — August 9 deadline for potential bidders to express interest
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Daanish Anand  Jul 10, 2023 12:55:57 PM IST (Published)

The Go First advertisement inviting expression of interest (EOI) stated that the last date for the receipt of prospective resolution is August 9 and the date of issue of the provisional list is August 19.  The last date for submission of objections to the provisional list is August 24, 2023.

Wadia Group-owned airline Go First's Resolution Professional Shailendra Ajmera has invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for the currently-grounded airline by August 9, 2023. The Go First EOI advertisement has been published in several newspapers.

The advertisement stated that the last date for the receipt of prospective resolution is August 9 and the date of issue of the provisional list is August 19.  The last date for submission of objections to the provisional list is August 24, 2023.
The advertisement also stated that the airline's total revenue from operation for FY22 was Rs 4,183 crore and it had approximately 4,200 employees.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X