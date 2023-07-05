Go First aircraft won't be de-registered, lessors can carry out maintenance twice a month: Delhi High Court

In a big relief for Go First, the Delhi High Court has 5 refused to direct the DGCA to re-register the cash-strapped airline's aircraft. Lessors, however, have been allowed to access the aircraft and carry out maintenance at least twice a month.

In a big relief for Go First, the Delhi High Court on July 5 refused to direct India's aviation regulator to re-register the cash-strapped airline's aircraft. The court also allowed lessors to access the aircraft they leased to Go First to carry out maintenance at least twice a month while the airline has been restricted from removing any parts from the planes in question.

The court order noted that there is no denying that aircraft are valuable and sophisticated. With a view to addressing potential losses, petitioners shall be permitted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to access the airport and inspect the aircraft.

The order came against the backdrop of Go First’s eight lessors moving the Delhi High Court seeking deregistration of aircraft by DGCA. They argued that the lease had been terminated prior to the initiation of the insolvency process. They added that the regulator was bound to deregister aircraft on the filing of termination requests by lessors.