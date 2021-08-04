GO FIRST adds Qatar to network, to operate flights from August 5

GO FIRST, formerly known as GoAir, has added Qatar to its network and will launch flights to Doha on August 5. The airline will operate direct flights between Mumbai, Kochi, Kannur in India and Doha in Qatar under the Air Bubble agreement between the two countries.

GO FIRST will operate direct flights four times a week between Mumbai and Doha and will fly twice a week on Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes.

The airline has offered inaugural fares from Rs 26,666 on Mumbai-Doha-Mumbai, Rs 37,118 on Kochi-Doha-Kochi and Rs 32,332 on Kannur-Doha-Kannur routes respectively.

"With the introduction of flights to and from Doha, GO FIRST further consolidates its position in the Gulf. I believe that our operations in the Gulf region have received an exceptional response and the launch of the Doha sector is in line with our growth plans,” Mr. Kaushik Khona, CEO, GO FIRST said.

The airline also plans to leverage the cargo capacity available on its flights between the India-Qatar sector and has operated charter flights between India and Qatar in the past.