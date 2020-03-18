Go-Air to send some employees on leave without pay, suspends international operations

Low-cost airliner GoAir will suspend its international operations until April 15 and will also send certain staff members on short term leave without payment.

The announcement comes in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus which has badly hurt the aviation and tourism industry.

This move by the airliner is in response to the “work from home” and refrain from unnecessary travel initiative which was widely encouraged by the government and civil society.

The airline conducted operations to a number of international destinations on a daily basis such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, among other places.

The decision to suspend international operations will likely have salary-based repercussions on its staff, with reports also suggesting that if the crisis persists, the airline will have to dramatically scale down operations.

Aviation companies across the world are experiencing falling consumer demand and a plunge in revenue. Economists have warned that the fall in demand and overall activity could result in another global recession.

Other airlines such as Air India and Indigo have also stalled operations to several international destinations and are likely to follow suit. The startling number of deaths in tourist destinations such as Italy and Spain due to the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in a marked drop in consumer spending and travel.

India has reported an increasing number of infected cases, while there have been concerns voiced by observers that the number of cases being reported might differ from the actual cases.