Aviation
Go-Air to send some employees on leave without pay, suspends international operations
Updated : March 18, 2020 02:50 PM IST
The announcement comes in the wake of the outbreak of the coronavirus which has badly hurt the aviation and tourism industry.
Aviation Sector has been in turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic
This move by the airliner is in response to the “work from home” and refrain from unnecessary travel initiative which was widely encouraged by the government and civil society.