GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects in Montenegro
Updated : January 17, 2020 04:29 PM IST
The GMR-Megawide consortium has won the Clark International Airport's EPC project, the second project in the Philippines.
Besides GMR Airports Limited a GMR Group company, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Groupe ADP Consortium and Corporation America Airport were also qualified, the ministry said.
