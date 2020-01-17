GMR pre-qualifies for 2 international airport projects in Montenegro

GMR Group which is in race for two international airports in Montenegro, a southern European country, emerged as one of the qualified bidders, according to a notification issued by the Montenegrin Transport Ministry.

Four companies including GMR emerged as pre-qualified bidders.

"In accordance with point 8.5 of the Pre-qualification documentation for the concession of Airports of Montenegro- RFQ - the tender committee notifies that all four companies listed have fulfilled the pre-qualification criteria from the pre - qualification documentation and they are designated as Qualified Bidders," the ministry said on January 15.

Besides GMR Airports Limited a GMR Group company, Incheon International Airport Corporation, Groupe ADP Consortium and Corporation America Airport were also qualified, the ministry said.

Montenegro has received seven bids in the pre- qualification stage of its tender for awarding a 30-year concession contract to run the country's two international airports in Podgorica and Tivat, Montenegro media said quoting the transport ministry.

The Montenegro Airports are currently operated by Airports of Montenegro JSC.

On July 25, 2019, the government adopted the Concession Act, and after that formed the Bid Commission to conduct the process of selecting a private partner for the Project, through open, international, competitive tender.

The Prospective Bidder (if the Prospective Bidder is a Consortium, the Financial Member), must demonstrate that it has assets of at least EUR 200 million over the last five reported fiscal years.

In the case of a consortium, the aggregate assets of all members of the consortium must be at least EUR 400 million over the last five reported fiscal years, according to the bid document.

GMR Group's Airport portfolio has operational and under development, comprising airports at New Delhi, Hyderabad and Mactan Cebu International Airport in partnership with Megawide in the Philippines, while greenfield projects under development include airport at Mopa in Goa and one at Heraklion, Crete, Greece in partnership with GEK Terna.

The GMR-Megawide consortium has won the Clark International Airport's EPC project, the second project in the Philippines.