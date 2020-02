GMR Airports Limited (GAL), a subsidiary of GMR Infrastructure Limited, on Monday said that it won a bid to operate airport of Heraklion at Crete, Greece. This is the first Indian airport operator to win a bid to operate a European airport.

Under the contract, the company will design, construct, finance, operate, and maintain the international airport.

Greece Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis laid the foundation stone of the airport.

GAL, along with its Greek partner GEK TERNA, signed the concession agreement in February 2019 for the project.

The concession period for the project is 35 years including phase 1 construction of five years. The consortium will invest more than 500 million euro for the project.

The project is funded through a Greece government grant and would not require any debt, the company said in a statement.

Greece is one of the leading International tourist destinations, attracting nearly 33 million tourists per annum.

Crete is the largest and most visited island in Greece. Heraklion airport, located in Crete, is the second largest airport in the country and has registered a traffic growth of 10 percent CAGR over the past three years.

The current airport is facing a severe capacity constraint and will be replaced by the new airport at Kastelli.

Srinivas Bommidala, chairman - energy and international airports, GMR Group, said: “GMR is the first Indian airport operator to win bid to operate a European airport and also GMR Group’s first foray in the EU region.”

“It is a matter of great pride for us to work on this prestigious airport project. Along with our partner GEK Terna, we aim to deliver an airport of global standards which would be a matter of pride for Greece. The Concession Commencement Date (CCD) of the project is a significant milestone in the growth journey of GMR Airports and reinforces our leadership position as developer and operator of global airports.”