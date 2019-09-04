Global regulator discrepancies over Boeing 737 MAX worry IATA
Updated : September 04, 2019 10:54 AM IST
The head of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned on Tuesday that any discrepancy among global regulators over reapproving Boeing Co's 737 MAX for commercial flight could set a worrying precedent for future aircraft programs.
The 737 MAX, Boeing's newest single-aisle aircraft, was grounded worldwide in March after two deadly crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia within five months.
Boeing is updating flight control software at the center of both crashes that must be approved by regulators before the planes can fly commercially again.
