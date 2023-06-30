Geneva airport strike continues as no flights operate for 4 hours on Friday"

Geneva airport employees extend their four-hour walkout over pay disputes, causing flight cancellations and uncertainty for approximately 8,000 passengers. The strike, the first by directly employed workers since 1919, is a response to a new pay structure, prompting negotiations between the striking workers and airport management.

Around 1,000 Geneva airport employees staged a four-hour walkout on Friday, June 30, over pay disputes with management which is now likely to extend until Saturday night. All flights at Switzerland's second-busiest airport were cancelled from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm IST, affecting around 8,000 passengers.

While the strike was expected to end Friday afternoon, it has been extended after talks between the airport staff and management broke down. Flights are expected to be impacted but the exact effect is still unclear.

The Public Services Union rejected a proposal by airport management to end the strike and voted to continue striking for the remainder of Friday and return to the picket line on Saturday.

A representative said, "Of course it's unfortunate but we ask passengers to direct their anger towards the airport management that is responsible for this mess.

The president of Geneva Airport, on the other hand, has said that the strike is unjustified.

Passengers flying via the airport or to and from Geneva are advised to contact their airlines for flight delays and details. According to local news organisation Swissinfo, the Geneva airport handled nearly 18 million passengers in 2022 and 1.8 lakh flight movements.

The walkout, led by mainly security personnel and passport control workers, is the first industrial action by workers directly employed by the canton Geneva -owned airport since its establishment in 1919. It is a response to a new pay structure announced by the airport's management.

The VPOD trade union, representing the striking workers, expressed strong opposition to the proposed wage system, citing significant wage cuts and the absence of guarantees for future wage developments. According to VPOD, the new structure leaves room for arbitrariness and fails to prioritise fair compensation.

Swiss International Air Lines had previously issued a warning about potential disruptions caused by strikes in various countries, including Germany and Italy. The current walkout at Geneva Airport adds to the growing concerns of widespread strike-related challenges in the aviation sector.