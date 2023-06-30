Geneva airport strike continues as no flights operate for 4 hours on Friday"

Geneva airport employees extend their four-hour walkout over pay disputes, causing flight cancellations and uncertainty for approximately 8,000 passengers. The strike, the first by directly employed workers since 1919, is a response to a new pay structure, prompting negotiations between the striking workers and airport management.

Around 1,000 Geneva airport employees staged a four-hour walkout on Friday, June 30, over pay disputes with management which is now likely to extend until Saturday night. All flights at Switzerland's second-busiest airport were cancelled from 9:30 am to 1:30 pm IST, affecting around 8,000 passengers.

While the strike was expected to end Friday afternoon, it has been extended after talks between the airport staff and management broke down. Flights are expected to be impacted but the exact effect is still unclear.

The Public Services Union rejected a proposal by airport management to end the strike and voted to continue striking for the remainder of Friday and return to the picket line on Saturday.