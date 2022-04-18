GE and TIDCO to set up Centre of Excellence in Tamil Nadu on aviation engine technologies

US-based aircraft engine manufacturer GE has partnered with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) to set up a Centre of Excellence in the southern state on emerging aviation engine technologies.

"An investment of around Rs 141.26 crore over five years was proposed to be funded by TIDCO and GE in two phases," stated a joint press release issued on Monday.

The Centre of Excellence will work towards technology development of aviation engine parts such as compressor heat exchangers, combustor components, casing, frames, gears, and splines, it noted.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, laid the foundation stone for the construction of the largest global office campus for Standard Chartered Global Business Services (GBS) in the DLF Downtown project at Tharamani in Chennai.

Realty major DLF announced investment of around Rs 550 crore to construct an office building covering one million square feet. The joint venture with the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation Limited (TIDCO) covering an investment of Rs 50 crore will ensure the creation of IT and ITES parks on 6.8 million sq ft area.