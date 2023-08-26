Delhi airport braces for over 250 flight cancellations daily due to G20 Summit

2 Min Read
Normal flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport are likely to take a hit due to the G20 Summit scheduled in the national capital. With over 250 flights bound to be cancelled daily, operations will be impacted between September 7-10.
Anticipated to affect a considerable number of flights, up to 250 flights per day may face cancellations, resulting in a potential impact on around 1,000 flights over the span of these four days.
In a bid to ensure the smooth proceedings of the G20 Leader Summit, the Ministry of Civil Aviation is expected to release comprehensive guidelines in the coming days. The government's strategy revolves around maintaining a clear and unobstructed airspace and runway, serving the logistical needs of the G20 leaders.
The decision to impose these measures arises from a combination of security considerations and operational requirements. By enforcing these regulations, the government aims to guarantee a secure and seamless environment for the G20 summit.
CNBC-TV18 has sought responses from Indigo and Air India regarding the potential impact of these curtailed flight operations. However, their statements on the matter are currently pending.
India's National Capital Delhi is just weeks from hosting the headline G20 Summit India 2023 from September 9 to 10. Ahead of the summit, the Delhi government has announced a holiday for educational institutes as well as public and private offices, including banks, in the city from September 8 to 10.
