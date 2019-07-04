Aviation
Full operations at Mumbai airport unlikely to resume today
Updated : July 04, 2019 12:26 PM IST
The partial operations at the Mumbai airport has resulted in massive flight cancellations and delays.
Flights are currently being operated by the less-capacity secondary runway.
The NOTAM is given to pilots and includes information on potential hazards on a flight route.
