Government scraps fuel throughput charge at all airports
Updated : January 09, 2020 05:18 PM IST
The government has asked Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India or the civil aviation ministry to compensate the private airport operator or AAI.
Fuel-related fees are charged variously at airports, either in three parts or a composite of the three called fuel throughput charges.
