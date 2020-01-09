Government scraps fuel throughput charge at all airports

India has ordered discontinuation of fuel throughput charge or airport operator charge across all airports, heliports and airstrips in the country with immediate effect, CNBC-TV18 has learnt from senior government officials.

The government has asked Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (AERA) or the civil aviation ministry to compensate the private airport operator or Airports Authority of India by "suitably recalibrating other tariffs" during the determination of airport tariff, a circular dated January 8 reviewed by CNBC-TV18 said.

"Levy of airport operator charge or fuel throughput charge in any manifestation shall be discontinued at all airports, airstrips and heliports across India with immediate effect. AERA/ministry of civil aviation as the case may be should take into account the amount in this revenue stream and duly compensate the airport operator or AAI by suitably recalibrating other tariffs during their determination of airport tariff," the reviewed note stated.

"It was seen inter alia that the global best practices at airports avoid levying a double charge by way of land rental on fuel suppliers for the use of land at the airport and a market access or concession fee for providing commercial opportunity when there is no underlying tangible service being rendered by the airport operator," the government noted.