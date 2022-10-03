From aloo paratha to chicken chettinad, Tata's Air India revamps in-flight menu

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran

Mini The new Air India in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence.

Tata Group-owned Air India on Monday unveiled a specially curated menu for its domestic passengers to coincide with the onset of the festive season.

The new Air India in-flight menu, featuring an assortment of gourmet meals, trendy appetizers, and decadent desserts, showcases India's locally sourced culinary influence, the airline said.

The menu incorporates renditions of regional specialities from the kitchens and streets all around the world to satiate the global palate, the airline said in a statement.

At the same time, utmost attention will be paid to ensure that the delicacies are healthy and stay hygienic, right from the kitchen to the tray table. Customers of Air India can select their preferred meal choice at the time of booking at the Air India website

The new menu includes an extensive selection of scrumptious hot meals, irresistible desserts, and refreshing beverages, including fresh juices and smoothies. Every meal is prepared as per the utmost standards of sanitation and quality.

On board, passengers from business class can look forward to buttery and flaky croissants, sugar-free dark chocolate oatmeal muffins, cheese and truffle oil scrambled egg with chives, mustard cream coated chicken sausage etc., along with Indian dishes such as aloo parantha, medu vada and podi idly for breakfast, followed by fish curry, chicken chettinad, potato podimas etc. for lunch.

Also Read: Nykaa offers five bonus shares for every one share held

The airline will be serving chicken 65, grilled sliced pesto chicken sandwich, and Mumbai batata wada for high-tea, it said.

Economy class customers will be delighted by a selection of cheese mushroom omelette, dry jeera aloo wedges, garlic tossed spinach and corn for breakfast, followed by palatable vegetable biryani, malabar chicken curry, and mixed vegetable poriyal for lunch. The passengers will enjoy vegetable fried noodles, chilli chicken, and blueberry vanilla pastry, coffee truffle slice for high-tea, it added.

Sandeep Verma, head of inflight services, Air India said the new domestic in-flight menu had been carefully selected by top chefs to blend rich and flavourful Indian cuisine with contemporary international meal options.

Also Read: Coal India achieves nearly half of current fiscal year production targets

He said the new menu choices had been curated to ensure that the flyers enjoy a gourmet meal emphasising health and well-being. With several festivals approaching, the new menu offers choices that bring together culinary excellence from different parts of the world.