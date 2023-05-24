France halts domestic flights on shorter routes that can be covered by train to reduce carbon emissions

For the ban to be in place, the European Union has insisted the air route must have a high-speed rail alternative that makes travel between the two cities possible in less than two-and-a-half hours.
France has banned domestic flights on shorter routes, where train alternatives exist, in order to cut carbon emissions.
The law has come into force now, two years after lawmakers had voted to halt routes where it was possible to make the same journey via train in less than two-and-a-half hours.
The ban rules out all except travel between Paris and cities such as Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux, while connecting flights would be unaffected.
Critics have described the measure as a 'symbolic ban'.
France's transport system Clement Beaune said this is an essential step as well as a strong symbol in the policy of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, CNN reported.
"As we relentlessly fight to decarbonise our lifestyle, how can we justify plane usage between big cities that benefit from fast, regular and efficient connections via train," he said.
For the ban to be in place, the European Union has insisted the air route must have a high-speed rail alternative that makes travel between the two cities possible in less than two-and-a-half hours. It is also important that there are enough late as well as early-running trains that enable travelers to spend eight hours at least at the destination.
