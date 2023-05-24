France halts domestic flights on shorter routes that can be covered by train to reduce carbon emissions

For the ban to be in place, the European Union has insisted the air route must have a high-speed rail alternative that makes travel between the two cities possible in less than two-and-a-half hours.

France has banned domestic flights on shorter routes, where train alternatives exist, in order to cut carbon emissions.

The law has come into force now, two years after lawmakers had voted to halt routes where it was possible to make the same journey via train in less than two-and-a-half hours.

The ban rules out all except travel between Paris and cities such as Lyon, Nantes and Bordeaux, while connecting flights would be unaffected.