Four flights divert from the Delhi Airport due to poor weather

Three flights out of the four flights diverted from Delhi were diverted to Amritsar and one flight was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather in Delhi.

Four flights had to be diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.

Three flights were diverted to Amritsar while one flight was diverted to Lucknow, according to an official. All of these were domestic flights.

IMD has predicted light rainfall or thundershower for Delhi on Tuesday.

Additionally, Air India faced a setback on July 2 and 3, when it had to cancel two of its international flights due to technical glitches. Flight AI186, scheduled to fly from Vancouver to Delhi, and AI314, operating from Delhi to Hong Kong, were both affected by the unexpected issues.

The Aviation Ministry’s charter states that the airline must offer an alternate flight or refund the ticket, if the passenger is informed of the cancellation less than two weeks or up to 24 hours before the scheduled time.

If the airline fails to inform the passenger during that period, it will either arrange for an alternate flight or give a compensation of Rs 5,000 or one-way basic fare plus airline fuel charge, whichever is less, for flights that have a block time of 1 hour or less.

Moreover, after a one-day break, Mumbai witnessed moderate to heavy rains on Tuesday. The IMD has issued a 'yellow alert' for next three days, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Rains slowed down vehicular movement on roads at some places, but overall there was no major traffic snarl anywhere, authorities said.