Four flights divert from the Delhi Airport due to poor weather

Three flights out of the four flights diverted from Delhi were diverted to Amritsar and one flight was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather in Delhi.

Four flights had to be diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

The official said three flights were diverted to Amritsar and one flight to Lucknow. All were domestic flights.

Three flights were diverted to Amritsar while one flight was diverted to Lucknow, according to an official. All of these were domestic flights.