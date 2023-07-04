CNBC TV18
Four flights divert from the Delhi Airport due to poor weather

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 4, 2023 8:08:21 PM IST (Published)

Three flights out of the four flights diverted from Delhi were diverted to Amritsar and one flight was diverted to Lucknow due to bad weather in Delhi.

Four flights had to be diverted from the Delhi airport in the afternoon on Tuesday due to bad weather in the national capital, according to an official.

