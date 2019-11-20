#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
Four airlines shut shop over three years, says government

Updated : November 20, 2019 04:08 PM IST

Among the four carriers, the LEPL Projects Ltd-run Air Costa and Air Carnival suspended their services in 2017 due to non-availability of aircraft.
As per a written reply by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri in the Rajya Sabha, Jet Airways and its subsidiary JetLite suspended their services in April this year on account of a funds crunch.
Four airlines shut shop over three years, says government
