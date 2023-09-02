CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeaviation NewsFormer Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is arrested for alleged money laundering

Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is arrested for alleged money laundering

The 74-year old man is accused of siphoning off nearly Rs 400 crore from the money borrowed from banks.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 2, 2023 6:00:42 AM IST (Updated)

1 Min Read
Former Jet Airways Chairman Naresh Goyal is arrested for alleged money laundering
Seventy-four-year-old Naresh Goyal, the former chairman Jet Airways, was arrested late last night (September 1) by the officials of India’s Enforcement Directorate (which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws). He is accused of siphoning about Rs 400 crore from the money borrowed from banks. 

The arrest has come right after the Jalan Kalrock consortium paid Rs 100 crore ($120,000), of the total Rs 350 crore it promised to pay to takeover the now-grounded airline. 
Goyal, who founded Jet Airways in 1993 —  and stepped down as the Chairman of the airline in 2019 —  will be presented before special PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court in Mumbai today.
First Published: Sept 2, 2023 5:59 AM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

jet airwaysNaresh Goyal

Recommended Articles

View All
Air India-Vistara merger deal gets CCI approval with caveats

Air India-Vistara merger deal gets CCI approval with caveats

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Australian consumer watchdog calls for record fine against Qantas over canceled flights

Australian consumer watchdog calls for record fine against Qantas over canceled flights

Sept 1, 2023 IST3 Min Read

Air India adds two new Boeing 777 aircraft to fleet in Sept first week — Flights to increase on some routes

Air India adds two new Boeing 777 aircraft to fleet in Sept first week — Flights to increase on some routes

Sept 1, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Vumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation

Vumlunmang Vualnam appointed as the new secretary of Ministry of Civil Aviation

Sept 1, 2023 IST1 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X