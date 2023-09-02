Seventy-four-year-old Naresh Goyal, the former chairman Jet Airways, was arrested late last night (September 1) by the officials of India’s Enforcement Directorate (which investigates money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws). He is accused of siphoning about Rs 400 crore from the money borrowed from banks.

The arrest has come right after the Jalan Kalrock consortium paid Rs 100 crore ($120,000), of the total Rs 350 crore it promised to pay to takeover the now-grounded airline.