Aviation
Former Jet Airways CEO Vinay Dube joins GoAir in advisory role
Updated : October 19, 2019 06:27 PM IST
Dube had quit defunct Jet Airways on May 14, nearly a month after the airline ceased operations due to severe liquidity crisis.
Lookout circulars were issued against former Jet Airways chairman and then promoter Naresh Goyal and Dube, among others, in late May for alleged financial irregularities at the airline.
