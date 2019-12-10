Former Boeing employee who warned about 737 problems will testify at hearing
Updated : December 10, 2019 07:34 AM IST
The aircraft has been grounded since March after two fatal crashes in five months killed 346 people.
Federal officials say the FAA is not expected to authorise the plane to fly until January at the earliest.
Former Boeing employee Edward Pierson, who had worked as a senior operations manager in the flight tesat and evaluation unit, will testify before the US House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.
