Updated : January 28, 2020 10:21 PM IST

In another tweet, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra.
Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo plane on Tuesday.
In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, the stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist".
For heckling Arnab Goswami on flight, IndiGo bans comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months
