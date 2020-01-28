Aviation
For heckling Arnab Goswami on flight, IndiGo bans comedian Kunal Kamra for 6 months
Updated : January 28, 2020 10:21 PM IST
In another tweet, union aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri advised other airlines to impose a similar restriction on Kamra.
Kamra allegedly heckled Goswami, the editor of Republic TV, on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo plane on Tuesday.
In a video clip posted by Kamra on Twitter, the stand-up comedian is seen asking Goswami if he is a "coward or a journalist".
